Serious single car crash in Springfield overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police were called to a serious single car crash that sent five people to the hospital. Two are in serious condition but expected to live.

The crash happened at 1150 West Columbus Ave around 2:17am Sunday morning. The driver crashed into a barrier by the on-ramp. According to Captain Richard LaBelle, one person went thru the windshield. That person was not wearing a seat belt.

One lane is currently closed, while police try to figure out what happened but it has since been reopened.

