San Diego Zoo welcomes baby hippo

SAN DIEGO, California (WTNH)– The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is now home to a newborn hippo.

The 3-week-old calf hasn’t been named yet but zookeepers describe the baby boy as “fearless” with a “big personality.”

The baby hippo is estimated to weigh between 80 and 100 pounds.

His mother, Funani, is also at the San Diego Zoo.

According to the World Wildlife Federation, the hippopotamus is the second heaviest land animal after the elephant and is vulnerable to extinction.