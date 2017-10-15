Road race to take place in memory of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan was just 40-years-old when he was killed. Hundreds are expect to participate in this race.

Two years ago in July of 2015, Sgt Sullivan, a Springfield native, was killed during a terror attack on military recruiting center in Chattanooga. He was one of five service members killed during this attack.

Sullivan was posthumously awarded a purple heart, Springfield’s Medal of Valor, the Lt. Frank Murphy Medal of Valor and the Navy and Marine Corps Medal. Proceeds from today’s event will benefit a scholarship fund in Sullivan’s name as well as the Galaxy Community Council for Westover marines.

Sullivan’s brother owns Nathan Bill’s Bar and Grill in Springfield where the walk is taking place.

22News anchor Barry Kriger will emcee this event.