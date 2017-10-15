Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Steps forward were taken Sunday to help find a cure for type 1 diabetes.

More than 5,000 men, women and children came out for the annual JDRF One Walk at Six Flags in Agawam.

It’s like this every year, families parading their support to raise money that will hopefully one day, contribute to a cure.

Kelli Brayton of Monson told 22News why she’s so concerned that scientists eventually find a cure.

“My niece Emily and my nephew Jack both have it,” said Brayton. “They’re among the few children in the United States who are siblings with type 1, so we do all we can to support it.”

Families came from all over New England to show their support. Jessica Landers and her son made the trip from Vermont.

“My son is a type 1 diabetic,” said Landers. “He’s 12 years old and he’s here today. He was diagnosed when he was three years old, so we want a cure.”

Lauren Zenzie, co-host of 22News Mass Appeal, helped host this well attended event.

She shared the hope along with these thousands of families that when they return to Six Flags in 2018, the cure to type 1 diabetes will have been found and their walk will be one to celebrate a hard earned victory.