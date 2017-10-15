Fall weather means cold and allergies are in full bloom

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A change of the seasons and a change in temperature often triggers a cold or allergies.

But they have similar symptoms.

So how do you know which one you’re suffering from?

“I thought allergies are in the spring, when you suffer from pollen and you get the watery eyes and you feel like that every day, when it’s that time of year,” said Bill Parker. “So, I don’t get that. I just get the regular sickness.”

Well that’s a myth. Allergy season can be seasonal or year round, for some people.

Fall allergy season is in full bloom right now and so are colds.

Except with allergies, instead of a sore throat, you might experience a scratchy throat.

But distinguishing between the two, can be difficult, especially, if you’re a new allergy sufferer.

Family Care Medical Center Doctor Ira Helfand, told 22News, “Colds are caused by infections agents, usually by viruses and allergies are just caused by chemicals in the environment.”

Most commonly pollen, animal hair, and for some, even grass.

For some people who suffer from allergies, they may experience symptoms such as watery eyes, running nose, and sneezing. Symptoms which are similar to a cold.

“If you get a cold and you’re infected with a virus it may take a few days or a week, but your body will fight off the virus and you will get better,” said Dr. Helfand. “If you’re allergic to something, you’re going to continue to have symptoms, as long as you’re being exposed to the thing that you’re allergic too.”

Sunday’s rain help clean some of the pollen out the air, to provide some relief.

If fall pollen affects you, good news is, after the first good frost, your allergies will go away.

Bad news is, if it’s a cold, there’s not a lot you can do. Except wait for your body to fight off the virus.

For your allergies, over the counter medication like an antihistamine, will provide some relief.