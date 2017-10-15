CROP walk takes off from Trinity United Methodist in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of concerned Springfield area residents participated in Sunday afternoon’s CROP walk to fight hunger.

They gathered at Trinity United Methodist church in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood. Their CROP walk through the neighborhood would raise some of the projected $10 million from 1,000 similar CROP walks throughout the United States.

22News storm team meteorologist Brian Lapis emceed the event. Like many others in the Pioneer Valley, Brian has been committed to the goals of these annual fundraisers.