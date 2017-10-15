Bathe to Save raises awareness for animal rescues in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Giving your dog a bath has never been as gratifying as it was Sunday.

The Amos family of Australia brought their “Bathe to Save” program to Steve Lewis Subaru in Hadley.

Dakin Humane Society benefits from “Bathe to Save,” and participating pets thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Carole Demetre of Amherst told 22News, “I volunteer for Dakin. I was initially supposed to be working here. They didn’t need me, so I thought the next best thing to help out would be to bring my dogs over and allow them to get bathed, which they need.”

Each year, Dakin is involved in various fundraising activities to further the work of its animal shelters in Springfield and Leverett.

