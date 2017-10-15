8-year-old girl fell to her death on Carnival cruise ship

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – An 8-year-old girl has died after a two-story fall inside a cruise ship at PortMiami Saturday, NBC Miami reports.

The child was disembarking the Carnival Glory around 8:15 a.m. and fell from a balcony in the ship’s interior atrium to the lower deck.

Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The ship’s medical team responded immediately and the child was transported to the ship’s medical center. She was subsequently transferred via ambulance to a local hospital. The ship’s command immediately contacted Miami-Dade Police Department which is on site. Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time.”

