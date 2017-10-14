Westfield walk raises money for Crohn’s disease research

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of families from all over western Massachusetts gathered at Stanley Park in Westfield to take steps combatting Crohn’s disease and colitis.

It’s estimated that more than one and a half million Americans suffer from these gastrointestinal ailments.

There are treatments in place for those afflicted, but so far there’s no cure.

22News anchor Kait Walsh helped host the annual event at Stanley Park.

The New England chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation will use the money raised Saturday towards helping find a cure.