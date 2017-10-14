Warmer temperatures continue to dominate western Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall usually brings cooler weather, but it has been hard to get even some cooler days.

Dry and mild. That’s how you can sum up the month of October so far.

Recently, western Massachusetts has been put in the abnormally dry category by the US Drought Monitor due to the lack of rain we have gotten. As a result, most people’s lawns have a tint of brown in them.

So far for the month of October, we have seen more above average temperatures than average.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam to find wood pellets waiting to be bought outside. They have recently been putting more winter products out, but it is all dependent on the weather. 22News was curious to see if anyone has been buying any winter products so far, since western Massachusetts hasn’t gotten the cool air to last too long.

22News talked with the manager at Rocky’s to find that there hasn’t been that rush just yet but she advises her customers to stay proactive. Michele Bryden, Manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, told 22News, “I think buying it now is a smart idea, because you want to have it with you when it starts getting cold, I always see people rush in and if we’re out of it that’s not a good thing, so I think this is a time when people need to start stocking up on it.”

Besides wood pellets, fire wood and heaters can be found at Rocky’s Ace Hardware.