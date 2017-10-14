Ware hosts 3rd annual walk for Domestic Violence Awareness month

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 Hampshire county residents turned out for the 3rd annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in Ware.

Organizers were happy so many different age groups were represented during the one mile walk from Veterans Park.

Monica Moran, the Ware River Valley task force coordinator told 22News, events like this remind domestic violence victims they’re not alone.

She said the most powerful weapon wielded by abusers is to isolate their victims. She also noted that the end of isolation is the beginning of rebuilding a victim’s life.

Saturday’s demonstration coincides with the observance of Domestic Violence Awareness month in October.

