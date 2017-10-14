CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than sixty years as Queen of England, you’ll forgive Victoria being fed up with all the boring pomp and circumstance that came with being Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

As usual the incomparable Judi Dench outdoes herself in “Victoria & Abdul”. Newcomer Ali Fazal also sparkles as the Muslin scholar who revises Victoria’s passion for life.

“Victoria & Abdul” become inseparable, she’ll confide in him her deepest feelings, recalling her devotion to the love of her life, her beloved Prince Albert, so many years ago, but Victoria’s royal retinue of jealous handlers provide seething intrigue that strain’s Victoria’s relationship with the simple Indian emissary, who treats the queen as an equal.

Whether that fine director, Stephen Frears was taking dramatic license or it really happened this way, but her son, the future king, actually questioned her sanity, that was a mistake.

Judi Dench has been called the world’s finest classical actress. After seeing her towering performance in “Victoria & Abdul”, who can argue?

Apart from the rich history and royal family insights, “Victoria & Abdul” shines as powerful drama, that begs not to be shortchanged with anything less than 4 stars.

Long live Judi Dench and may she win yet another Oscar for this truly magnificent performance.

Rated PG-13

1 hour 50 minutes

Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Eddie Izzard, Michael Gambon