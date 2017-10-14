Two victims in separate shootings in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several shootings in Springfield Friday night and Saturday morning.
The latest victim was shot at 6:30 Saturday morning. He was shot while riding in a car on Norfolk Street.
Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the victim’s friend took him to the Mercy medical center.
Hours earlier, just after 10 p.m. Friday night, a man was shot in the 200 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard.
According to Walsh, a relative took him to the Baystate Medical Center’s emergency room. No word on the condition of the victims.