Springfield Thunderbirds celebrate opening night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night was opening night for the Springfield Thunderbirds at the Mass Mutual Center.

The home opener was a rivalry.

The Thunderbirds took on the Hartford Wolfpack.

The game was the main event in a day of fun activities.

Fans were treated to a block party in Court Square before the game.

And the pregame ceremony was entertaining too with new pyrotechnics and giveaways.

Bob “The Bike Man” Charland was also honored for his efforts in fixing bicycles and giving them away to kids.

Fans told 22News what they expect out of this hockey season.

“I think hockey in Springfield is great,” said Justin Alejandro. “The Northeast is the hub of hockey, so hopefully they have a great run in the AHL this year.”

As for the game itself, it was sold out crowd.