Springfield symphony holds opening night concert

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night marked opening night at the Springfield symphony.

The sounds of the world filled the symphony and thrilled a large crowd.

The program dubbed “Passport around the World” featured music from many cultures, genres, styles and artists.

There was something for everybody.

Barbara Garvey told 22News, “It gives us many opportunities for different kinds of music, whether it’s popular or classic, and I love music so that’s why I come every year.”

Even the food was inspired by the concert’s theme. Symphony listeners got to sample cuisines from several countries and participate in a silent auction.