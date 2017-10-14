Spectrum customers could lose popular Viacom channels over contract dispute

(NEWS10) — Spectrum customers may soon be forced to say goodbye to several popular channels. The change could come as early as this weekend.

The contract between cable giant Viacom and Spectrum’s parent company Charter Communications expires on Sunday, and it does not appear as though negotiations are going well.

Earlier this year Spectrum moved Viacom’s channel package which includes Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central, to a more expensive programming package, threatening the Viacom’s

Spectrum says Viacom is trying to overcharge for its programming and channels.

Viacom says it has made several offers, but so far has not been able to meet the conditions Spectrum has proposed.

If relations between the two companies don’t improve, more than 16 million customers could lose access to Viacom’s 23 channels, which include:

CMT

Comedy Central

Nickelodeon

BET

Spike

TV Land

MTV

VH1