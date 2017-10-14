Northampton TD Bank branch robbed, police looking for suspect

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton police are looking for the man who held up the main street branch of TD bank just before 9AM this Saturday morning.

Police Sgt Timothy Satkowski said the man told the teller in a note that he had a gun, but no one actually saw the weapon.

After taking the money, the thief disappeared walking down Main Street. Sgt. Satkowski described the bandit as an unshaven white man wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and a gray and green hat.

If you have any information on the suspect you are asked to call the Northampton police department at 413-587-1100.