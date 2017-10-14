Northampton residents shop ’til they drop for United Way Button Day

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton showed its philanthropic side by coming together to shop for a good cause.

Northampton residents were given the opportunity to shop until they dropped to support a good cause which they were able to do through the city’s first ever United Way Button Day.

United Way Button Day was created to raise money for United Way Hampshire County and also as a unique way to drive business to stores downtown.

“United Way of Hampshire County, we’re a local non-profit organization and we fund programs that support children and youth, economic security and health and safety,” said Deb Foley.

Shoppers who purchased a ten dollar button, benefited the community and in return, they were given discounts at all partnering stores.

100 percent of the proceeds made from the buttons will be donated to United Way of Hampshire County.

“The reason that I love this event is that it’s a way for me and my business to show not only our support for the United Way but also to thank our customers for their support of it,” said Kate Glynn.

This event was also a way to revamp Downtown LIVES UNITED Day, which has been an annual October event.

Foley told 22News that hundreds of buttons were sold in the weeks leading up to this event, showing how residents support their community and that they are willing to lend those in a need a helping hand.