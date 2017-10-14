New Mexico homeowners sick of ‘Breaking Bad’ house

(WTNH) – The owners of a New Mexico home have had enough with fans of the show ‘Breaking Bad.’ Fans from all over the U.S. love to visit the house where the character ‘Walter White’ lived.

It’s only a problem because many of them love recreating a scene from the show where a pizza is thrown on the roof. Homeowners are sick of cleaning up the mess, and sick of the traffic it causes.

“All day, non-stop, there’s people up and down this road. They’ll park in front of our driveway and block us.”

A tall fence has now been constructed around the house. The owners have also put up cameras, signs and cones to keep people off their property.