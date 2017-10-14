Motorcycle rider killed in crash in Norton Friday night

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A 72-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Norton Friday night.

According to police, the wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 198 Bay Road.

The driver, Paul Deluca of Abington, was heading towards Easton on Bay Road when the motorcycle left the road and hit a fence. Several other drivers stopped and tried to provide first aid, but Deluca was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and police have not yet determined the cause.