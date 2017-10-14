Mother charged with murdering 8-year-old son in house fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden mother has been charged with arson and murder of her eight-year-old son. Police said Karin Ziolkowski drugged her son Elijah, then set their house on fire. It happened last November on Davis Street, but she was arrested on Friday in North Carolina.

Elijah died, and his mother was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The neighborhood is trying to put the incident behind them, but with the arrest of the mother, it is all coming back, and they’re reliving it.

“That brought back a lot of bad memories and now thanks to this I have another one, I can deal with it, it’s not hard, but it is always hard to see a child die for no reason,” said neighbor Gregg Charlton. “I thought she did it in the first place, I thought she did it on purpose, and this is terrible.”

Elijah went to the Putnam elementary school, where police and grief counselors talk to students about his death last year. Now with the arrest of the mom, some fear the questions will begin again.

“There’s some sad news to come out of that fire, you know one of your classmates did not make it, and so that’s how you start to deal with it, and certainly we let them ask any questions that they may have, and support them through those questions,” said Ezna Adamcewicz, Principal of Israel Putnam Elementary.

Meriden is currently trying to work out an extradition deal to bring the mother back from North Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WTNH