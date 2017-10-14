Longmeadow first responders welcome families at open house

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and Fire departments throughout western Massachusetts put out the welcome sign Saturday to families in their communities.

22News found a sizable turnout at the Longmeadow police and fire departments.

The children got a good look at the fire trucks, and the grownups came away with a better understanding of how their fire departments protect the citizens of the community.

“It helps build relations between the police and the community and the firefighters community,” said John Schott of Agawam. “The community knows when to keep going.”

Longmeadow Fire Department Captain Jay Macsat, told 22News, “It’s to celebrate National Fire Prevention Week. “What we’re doing is the theme every second counts find two ways out.”

The open house also served as a means of appreciating the work of all first responders.

After a safety day demonstration, it was free pastries and soft drinks all around, courtesy of Big Y, Armata’s and Starbucks.