Injuries prompt recalls of cake knife sets, outdoor chairs

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Macy’s is recalling almost 19,000 cake knife and server sets.

The ceramic handles on the “Martha Stewart Collection Whiteware” knives and servers can break, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Broken handles have caused injuries, including cuts that required stitches, according to the CPSC.

The recalled products were sold from January 2014 through July 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the cake knife and server sets and contact Macy’s for a full refund.

The company can be reached at 888-257-5949 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost Plus World Market is recalling 2,600 outdoor wooden dining chairs due to a fall hazard.

According to the CPSC, the seat base can separate from the chair back, which could the chair to collapse.

The recall involves “Girona” model chairs, which were sold from January 2017 through August 2017 for about $180.

Look for the SKU and UPC tag attached to the underside of the chair seat.

SKU/UPC 536034/0000002536034

SKU/UPC 536033/0000002536033

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Cost Plus World Market or World Market store for a full refund. The company can be reached at 877-967-5362 from 7 a.m. to midnight.

