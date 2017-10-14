Hungry Hill neighbors come together for monument unveiling

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker came to Springfield Saturday to help dedicate a monument to honor some special people in the Hungry Hill neighborhood.

The governor came to Hungry Hill’s Van Horn Park to help unveil a monument that pays tribute to the Neighborhood Parents Association for nurturing the aspirations of untold numbers of Hungry Hill children.

Mayor Domenic Sarno also saluted the association’s work that included helping neighborhood families.

Monument Committee Member Bill Christopher, told 22News, “If you head over to the monument, you’ll notice that there’s a large VH monument and around it, we’ve allowed people to buy bricks so they could put names of family members on them.”

“To me, this is an unbelievable tribute to our parents, forefathers for the city of Springfield, and especially Van Horn Athletic Association in the Hungry Hill area, this is tremendous,” said Mike.

Generations of Hungry Hill neighbors came to remember the role of Van Horn Park during their formative years, and the Parents Association members who had helped shape their lives.

From this day forward the monument will reflect all that they’ve come to appreciate about Springfield’s Hungry Hill neighborhood.