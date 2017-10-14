Hundreds attend service for victim of Las Vegas shooting

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered to remember a 42-year-old Massachusetts woman who was among the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival.

The service for Rhonda LeRocque was held Saturday in the auditorium of Tewksbury Memorial High School.

WBZ-TV reports that the Tewksbury woman was remembered as a “fireball” and loving woman with a deep faith.

LeRocque’s husband said in a statement after the service that his wife would have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support that so many people have shown her family.

Jason LeRocque called Rhonda “beautiful, talented and a person who made all around her feel her welcome and loved.”

A wake was held on Friday afternoon at the Nicholas Funeral Parlor in Wilmington.