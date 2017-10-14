How the Crohn’s and Colitis Take Steps Walk will benefit residents

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This walk is a nationwide event, but walkers have gathered here at Stanley Park where the event will kick off later Saturday morning.

This walk will allow patients, families, health care providers and organizations across Western Massachusetts to raise funds for cures. Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis affect 1 in 200 Americans with 70 thousand new cases diagnosed in the U.S. each year.

These inflammatory bowel diseases affect both men and women and is usually diagnosed in people ages 15 to 35.

Check in for the walk begins at 10AM and the walk begins at 11AM.

22News anchor Kait Walsh will be emceeing the event this year.