House fire on Shawinigan Drive in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are trying to put out a house fire in the area of 25 Shawinigan Drive.

It started at about 12:30pm Saturday afternoon.

According to public property records, it’s a single family four bed one bath home built in 1916.

22News viewers have been sending us photos using our Reportit feature on the 22News app. Photos show the billowing smoke is visible from the highway and the home has severe damage.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

The Ludlow Police and Fire Department was not available to answer any questions.

Stay with 22News on air and online for more information.