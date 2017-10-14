Community offers help after American flag to honor soldier goes missing

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The story of a stolen American flag has stolen hearts all over the area.

Many people stepping up to help a Bennington woman replace what was taken from her.

It was something Mary Garren never expected after someone stole her American flag off her front porch.

It didn’t take long for strangers to step in to help.

“I didn’t even know who they were. They came here and had flags for me. Tried to cheer me up and console me,” Garren said.

One of those strangers who brought Mary a flag was American Legion Post 13 Commander Steve Greenslet.

The flag held a special meaning to Mary and was flown to honor her son Tom’s life.

He was an eight-year Army veteran who died when he was just 39.

When asked why he wanted to help, Steve says it’s what they do.

“We’re here and we’re here to help them if they need it,” Greenslet said. “Everything going on now with the kneeling during the national anthem there are a lot of veterans that are really upset about that. So when somebody steals a flag, that’s not what it is about. You never know where it is going to end up.”

As support continues to pour into her home, she still has one question that is eating away at her.

“Why, why? I have no way of knowing, but oh what I wouldn’t pay to know why did you do that? And are you going to do it again when I replace the flag?”

Mary hopes the person or persons who took her flag will have the heart to come forward.