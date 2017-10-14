Chicopee residents enjoy polish culture at St. Stanislaus Parish Bazaar

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been more than 40 years since the first St. Stanislaus Parish Bazaar began raising money for the church.

Polish music and culture were on display during the 41st annual parish Bazaar at the Basillica’s school building in Chicopee.

Parishioners and members of Chicopee’s thriving polish community came out for all the bazaar has to offer.

“Every bit of help comes to the parish,” said Jeanne Malikowski. “We have a lot of fun as you can see. Many people come for the basket raffles, the polish food, take out is wonderful.”

The St. Stanislaus Basilica Parish Bazaar went on until 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening and will continue on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.