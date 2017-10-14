Arrest made after two New Bedford fires intentionally set

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators in New Bedford have made an arrest in a case where two fires were intentionally set.

Through a joint investigation, 30-year-old city resident Jose DeBritto was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with setting the two fires.

The first was at a home on Myrtle Street on Wednesday night, the second was Thursday night at a home on State Street.

“I want to commend the team for quickly determining the causes of these fires and making this arrest. Arson understandably creates anxiety in a neighborhood and an arrest is the quickest way to resolve that,” says State Fire Marshal Ostroskey.

The New Bedford Fire and Police Departments and State Fire Marshal were involved in the investigation.

“I am continually impressed by the quality of investigators and high level collaboration with our law enforcement and fire investigating partners,” adds New Bedford Police Chief Joseph Cordeiro. “I am grateful for their dedication in this case bringing closure and comfort to the residents in the Northend District. I appreciate the community involvement and the investigators relentless pursuit of the culprit raising havoc in our community.”

New Bedford Fire Chief Michael Gomes said the fire were in occupied buildings.

“These fires were in occupied buildings which is very troubling and could easily have ended in tragedy,” he said.

Additional fires in the neighborhood are also being investigated by the same departments.