You can opt into your town’s emergency mobile communication system

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every western Massachusetts city and town has an emergency mobile communication system to alert the public to an unusual occurrence, but people have to express an interest in being notified.

Springfield’s Chief Communications Officer Andrew Doty told 22News that those contacted have to have shown an interest in receiving the alerts.

In Springfield, it starts with logging on to the city’s website.

“You would have to visit the website to opt into it or opt out,” Doty told 22News. “That would mean if they don’t wish to receive notification, they opt out.”

22News found that each community we contacted has a similar system.

They all said if you want to receive emergency notifications, you need to register with the town.