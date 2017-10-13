Volunteers needed to place American flags on Springfield veterans’ graves

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Veterans Services is looking for volunteers to help place American flags on thousands of veterans graves throughout the city.

There are nearly 20,000 veteran grave sites in Springfield that will need flags placed on them before Veterans Day on November 11.

“This long-standing tradition of placing flags on veterans’ graves is just one way that we honor those who bravely served in the armed forces,” the Springfield Department of Veterans Services wrote in a news release sent to 22News.

To volunteer, please call Denise Moore by October 23 at 413-787-6141.

