State to offer public listening sessions on transportation emission reductions

BOSTON – Governor Baker’s office has announced dates for a series of listening sessions across the Commonwealth to discuss solutions to the challenge of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. The public forums will be hosted by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s (MassDEP) greenhouse gas inventory shows the Commonwealth on track to meet emission reduction limits of 25 percent below 1990 levels for 2020 with current reductions at 21 percent from the 1990 baseline. Current emissions reductions have been credited to reductions in the power sector, with the transportation sector now representing the largest share of statewide emissions. While Massachusetts has a number of policies in the Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2020 that reduce transportation emissions, further reduction is needed to position the Commonwealth to meet the Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) emission reduction goal for 2050 of 80 percent reductions.

Executive Order 569, signed last September by Governor Baker, directed the Secretaries of Energy and Environmental Affairs and Transportation to work together on regional policies to reduce emissions from the transportation sector. Expanding on this collaborative approach, the statewide transportation listening sessions will be co-hosted by EEA and MassDOT.

The western Massachusetts session will be held on Monday, November 6, 11AM, at the UMass-Amherst, Student Union – Cape Cod Lounge, 280 Hicks Way, Amherst, MA. Register Here.

Those individuals wishing to submit written comments may do so here from October 10, 2017 through January 1, 2018, or email them to gwsa@massmail.state.ma.us