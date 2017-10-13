State lawmakers call on Congress to abolish the Electoral College

BOSTON (WWLP) – You cast your vote every four years to elect the President of the United States. But the winner of the popular vote doesn’t always become President, as we’ve seen twice within the past 16 years.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but Donald Trump won more votes in the electoral college in 2016, giving him the presidency. Similarly to the 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore.

Now, some Massachusetts lawmakers are calling on Congress to abolish the Electoral College and instead let the people’s vote decide the presidency.

Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser filed a resolution calling on Congress to abolish the Electoral College and allow for the direct election of the President and Vice President by the popular vote.

“There’s precedent for changing the electoral college,” Lesser said. “Quite frankly, I think we need to have a discussion in this country about whether that system still makes sense.”

The bill is currently under review by the state’s Committee on Election Laws.