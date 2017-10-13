South Hadley receives grant to upgrade industrial area

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in South Hadley will soon notice big changes coming to their industrial area.

It’s a million dollar grant from MassWorks that will support local businesses, accommodate new housing and improve pedestrian safety.

South Hadley was awarded more than $1-million (1,026,000 million) to enhance its industrial area.

According to the town’s Planning Director Richard Harris, the Falls Development Enhancements project involves water line and street improvements on Gaylord Street, from Lamb to Bardwell Streets. Harris said it will improve sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, to keep commuters safe.

Donna Sevarino of South Hadley told 22News, “There may be a little bit of a problem getting by the area when they’re digging up everything and doing it. If it brings better change, then, I’m all for it.”

A parking lot on Main Street, owned by Holyoke Gas & Electric, will also be upgraded. Developers will add a few more spaces, to make it more functional.

A private developer has also been approved to convert the old library on Bardwell Street into six condos. A $2-million multifamily development will also create twelve new housing units.

Since 2015, the Baker-Polito administration has awarded $274-million to 134 projects.