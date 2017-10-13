Six Flags Fright Fest

For this year’s edition of the annual Fright Fest at Six Flags New England, Danny and Lauren joined the Slasher Circus – which meant getting dressed as a clown, and then being absolutely terrified by its ensemble.

Fright Fest will run through October 29:

Fridays starting at 6:00 pm

Saturdays starting at 12:00 pm

Sundays starting at 12:00 pm

For more information, head to https://www.sixflags.com/newengland/special-events/fright-fest-night

Six Flags New England is located at:

1623 Main St,

Agawam, MA 01001