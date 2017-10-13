Rollover crash on Mass Pike in Chicopee causing delays

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A single rollover car crash is causing delays on the Mass Pike heading eastbound in Chicopee Friday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Carlos Nunez told 22News a person was ejected from the car and was taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance. The extent of his or her injuries are unknown at this time.

The right lane is temporarily closed near the 49.2 mile marker and Exit 6. Nunez said, however, that the lane would be open momentarily.

Drivers can expect residual traffic even when the lane reopens since there is currently a miles-long backup.