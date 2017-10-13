Proposal would allow local governments to restrict police purchase of military equipment

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Trump Administration recently rolled back an Obama-era policy restricting military equipment for local police.
But a bill in the State House would require local law enforcement to get a vote of approval from the local governing board before they can even apply for military-grade equipment.
Under the bill, any transfers of military-grade equipment from a federal agency to local law enforcement or federal funding to buy such items will have to get local approval.
The board would hold a hearing allowing the public to have their voices heard on the issue. “The idea here is to provide some reasonable boundaries around this process rather than to enact a strict prohibition,” State Senator Michael Barrett explained.
The state’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee is currently reviewing testimony on the bill before making recommendations.