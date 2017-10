PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police are searching for two men accused of holding up a local store at gunpoint.

Surveillance footage at Nichols Package Store on Wahconah Street picked up an image of two men, one with a gun trained on the cashier.

Police say the man with the gun attacked the clerk. The clerk was able to get away with minor injuries.

The suspects got away with cash and a K-9 search ended a short distance from the scene.