Officer who shot, killed West Springfield man identified

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The name of the Connecticut police officer who shot and killed a western Massachusetts man during a traffic stop earlier this year has been identified.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Connecticut State Police, Suffield Police Officer Richard Devin shot 57-year-old Thomas Gezotis, of West Springfield, who later died at the hospital.

Officer Devin was conducting a traffic stop on April 13, when Connecticut State Police say an interaction between him and Gezotis occurred, resulting in the shooting.

The officer was not shot but was taken to the hospital for evaluation following the incident.

