Northampton Community Arts Trust receives grant to continue building

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker awarded the Northampton Community Arts Trust a $500,000 grant so they continue renovating their $7 million building on Hawley Street.

Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Jay Ash and Senate President Stanley Rosenberg made the announcement inside the Northampton Community Arts Trust’s unrenovated second floor.

The $500,000 will go towards completing a flexible performance space which will be open to the public.

“We have so many creative and talented people in Massachusetts,” Secretary Ash explained. “Finding venues and opportunities for them to express themselves and develop their own crafts is important. But as they’re expressing and developing themselves, they’re also helping to bring together communities and build economic development within a community.”

The building is solar powered and will be a meeting hub for community members. Northampton Community Arts Trust board member Dorothy Nemetz, told 22News that the building will foster all talents.

Nemetz said the organization has already raised $4.5 million but still need about $2 million to finish construction and to pay off loans.