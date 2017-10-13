North Adams Police arrest man on gun and drug charges

North Adams, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is facing gun and drug charges after a police search on Walnut Street in North Adams Thursday evening.
The North Adams Police Department said they found several firearms, over 600 bags of heroin, and several thousand dollars in cash. Mathew Rodriguez is facing the following charges:
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Armed in commission of a felony
- Possession of large capacity firearm
- Possession of firearm without LTC
- Possession of large capacity feeding device
- Possession of ammunition without LTC
- Safe school/park zone drug violation