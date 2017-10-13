New Bedford double homicide suspect added to State Police Most Wanted list

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A New Bedford double homicide suspect has been added to the State Police Most Wanted list.

In a news release, State Police said 35-year-old Carmelo Kercado Jr., also known as Melo, David Brown or Carmelo Mello is wanted for the fatal shooting of two men in a vehicle on Central Avenue in New Bedford on October 10.

Kercado Jr. is described as black, 5’9 tall and weighs 230 pounds. He is said to have black hair and was last seen with a thick black beard. He has a tattoo of a panther on his back and the words “Jaysayah” on his left forearm.

Police said Kercado Jr. usually wears eye glasses.

According to State Police, Kercado Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous because he is known to carry a firearm and may also have access to rifles.

Kercado has an extensive, violent criminal history that includes prior convictions for weapons and assault offenses.

He is also wanted on a warrant for the possession of a Class B narcotic. State Police said he has ties to New Bedford, Randolph and Boston.

You are asked to not approach Kercado if you see him, but call 911 or State Police at 1-800-527-8873.