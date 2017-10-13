InFocus: Puerto Rico hurricane relief and recovery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been more than three weeks since Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Before the crippling storm, the country was dealing with a decades long economic crisis. The recent disaster has many wondering if the island can ever fully recover.

This week on 22News InFocus, our panel of guests will be discussing the situation in Puerto Rico including what’s being done to help people still on the island and those coming here to Western Massachusetts.

Both state and federal resources have been sent to the island to help with relief and rebuilding efforts. The panel will look into how utilizing these resources may be an opportunity to come up with a long-term economic recovery plan.

You can watch 22News InFocus this Sunday at noon…LIVE on the air or streaming on your mobile device using the 22News app. And if you miss it, you’ll find it on our website at WWLP.com.

Below are links to organizations involved with relief efforts:

City of Springfield Hurricane Maria Recovery Resource Guide.

Contact Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico at wmunited4puertorico@comcast.net and find them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/WMU4PR/about/

New North Citizens’ Council

Nueva Esperanza, Inc.

Enlace de Familias

American Red Cross Hurricane Maria relief

Freedom Credit Union (FCU) has established an account for donations. For a list of FCU branch locations, please visit: https://freedom.coop/about-us/contact-us/hours-locations/. Donations are also being accepted at: www.PayPal.me/wmu4pr. Checks can be made payable to:

Attn: Edward Nuñez

Western MA Puerto Rico Relief Fund

c/o Freedom Credit Union

P.O. Box 3009

Springfield, MA 01101-3009