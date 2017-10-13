Increased police presence at Westfield High School after Thursday’s threat

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is an increased police presence at Westfield High School Friday following a threatening message that was sent in to the school on Thursday.

Westfield Superintendent of Schools Stefan Czaporowski told 22News the police activity at the school is just residual from Thursday’s incident, even though their joint investigation with the Westfield Police Department determined there was no threat to students.

When 22News got to Westfield High School Friday morning, several parents were signing their children out of school and taking them home.

Czaporowski said they are aware of the rumors going around and that an automated message call would be sent out to parents to update them.