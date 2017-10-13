Holyoke teachers make home visits to bridge gaps

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Teachers in Holyoke made home visits to their students Friday afternoon.

Teachers from the Maurice A. Donahue School took a golf cart provided by Gary Rome Hyundai to visit the families of their students.

The school’s vice principal said the home visits are something teachers do at all of the schools in Holyoke. He said teachers stop in with gift bags of school supplies as a way to get to know parents, and make them more comfortable getting involved in the classroom.

“We want to bridge that gap, we want families to feel comfortable coming into school volunteering, and going into the classrooms and just being a more active part of their child’s education, and also being part of the school community,” Assistant Principal Tom Drohan told 22News.

Drohan said teachers will be making visits to different students in their classrooms throughout the school year to help build relationships with their parents and families.