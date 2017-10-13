High speed internet service offered to low-income housing residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It just got easier for elderly and low-income families to take advantage of high speed internet.

Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez and Comcast’s Eileen Leary explained to residents at a low-income housing project how high speed internet service is now within their reach at a low cost of $9.95 a month.

Nikki Peguese of Springfield told 22News, she’s sold on the Comcast offer, “Because I have a high schooler and he needs to have access to the internet and this program at Comcast gave me what I think is a very good program that kids need to help them in the long run.”

Another woman said she now spends $40 a month for high speed internet and it’s been a strain on her budget.

“You pay high bills like gas, car and stuff, so it’ll be much easier. You get around better, so you save more money,” said Aryanna Lounds of Springfield.

Springfield state representative Carlos Gonzalez said the lack of high speed internet is a quality of life issue, “So having access to the internet is so crucial and essential to every day life’s issues.”

Gonzalez said he’s hopeful that many low-income households will take advantage of the Comcast program.