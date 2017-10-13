Greek heritage celebrated at Taste of Greece festival

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the 16th Annual Taste of Greece festival at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in East Longmeadow.

Greek food is one of the main attractions at the three day festival which began before noon Friday.

There was food served in the social hall as well as food to take home.

Organizers say St. Luke’s wants to share Greek heritage with the community.

“St. Luke’s is here, we’re made up of Greeks and non-Greeks, but we keep the traditions that have been going on,” said Joe Dasco. “It’s important that we care about it and we love to show it.”

Church members pride themselves in helping make the annual Taste of Greece a success.