Grandmother dead in bizarre shooting

(WLEX/NBC News) A Kentucky grandmother is dead after what friends and family are calling a tragic accident.

Eutta Phelps, 68, was on her way home from church Wednesday evening when she was killed from a shot from an antique revolver.

Investigators say Phelps was in the front seat of a car being driven by one of her grandsons, while two younger grandsons in the back seat.

One of the two younger boys was holding the black-powder revolver when it fired, striking Phelps in the head.

“It is what it is, you know. Because wasn’t nobody in control of it, it was an accident,” said family friend Cressel Hyden.

