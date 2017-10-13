Gas station gun battle caught on camera

(WCNC) A school bus carrying several students was struck by bullets when a gun battle broke out between two men at a Charlotte, North Carolina gas station Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it appears the two men had an argument, which lead to both of them pulling their guns and firing recklessly at each other at the busy intersection. All of it was caught on the gas station’s surveillance cameras.

Police say one bullet struck a parked car and another hit a passing school bus headed for Charlotte Lab School. The bullet shattered the window just behind the driver. School officials say 19 kids were on board the bus, in grades K-6. They say two suffered minor scratches from the shattered glass.

The two men fled the scene after the shooting.

